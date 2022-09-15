Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting of Tacoma woman

A 53-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman earlier this month in one of Tacoma’s business districts, according to charging documents filed Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.

Lashaun Danny Miles was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of a 58-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified. He was to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

According to charging documents, another suspect in the homicide has not yet been arrested. Court records indicate that man is the person who fired the fatal gunshot. Miles allegedly drove the gunman to the scene of the shooting in the 3700 block of South Cedar Street and drove him away.

Tacoma Police Department responded to the shooting at about 12:20 a.m. Sept. 4. According to court records, officers found the woman with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to her head. According to a news release from police, Tacoma Fire Department personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.