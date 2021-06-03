Man arrested, charged with murder in Fort Worth stabbing death

A 46-year-old man was arrested this week on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Fort Worth man.

Cedric Lamont Smith is accused of fatally stabbing Quintus Lamar Record, 40, on C.A. Robertson Boulevard on May 21. He was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Wednesday.

The person who found Record took him to a hospital, where Record died, according to police and medical examiner records.

Record appeared to have been stabbed at least once on his upper body, Fort Worth police said. Investigators have not released a motive for the killing.