Man arrested and charged with murder in the killing of MaKayla Bryant; 2nd arrest in case

A second person connected to the murder of MaKayla "MK" Bryant was arrested Monday, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Khalil Ogilvie, 26, faces a first degree felony murder charge and remains in the Leon County Detention Facility without bail after police say a drug deal ended in gunfire.

According to investigators, Ogilvie agreed to meet Precious Charlton, 23, at the Providence Pointe apartment complex to exchange $650 for a quarter pound of marijuana.

Charlton picked Bryant up from the Governor’s Square Mall before they got the car washed, ate at an ice cream store and headed over to the apartment complex to make the exchange.

When the pair arrived, two men, one of whom police say was Ogilvie, walked over to the women who each "had handguns in their laps," according to court records.

That's when police say Ogilvie approached Bryant and pulled out "a handgun in an attempt to rob (them)," according to an arrest affidavit that added, "(Bryant) grappled with Ogilvie over the handgun, and the gun went off."

Charlton drove Bryant to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare where she died during surgery, an arrest affidavit said. She was a 22-year-old Florida A&M University graduate student who was remembered by her family and friends as a stellar student and inspirational leader of the university's cheerleading team.

Charlton, a current FAMU student, was arrested Saturday and charged with third degree felony murder and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

She identified Ogilvie in a police lineup but could not identify the other man, who she said looked to be younger, "possibly 18-20," according to an arrest affidavit.

On Monday evening, TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner said no other suspects in this case have been identified.

