Man arrested, charged with murder in Ohio shooting on New Year’s Day

A man has been arrested and charged following a New Year’s Day shooting near Cincinnati.

Mount Healthy Police responded to the 7600 block of Hamilton Avenue on reports of shots fired. Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies told our news partner WCPO that the initial calls were about a vehicle that got hit by a bullet.

No victims were found but police say Curtis Long, 27, transported himself to UC Medical Center.

Deputies said to WCPO that Long died at the hospital.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and Mt. Healthy Police Chief Jerome Deidescheimer said an arrest was been made Sunday night.

Aaron McFarland, 38, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated murder, WCPO said.

Another man called 911 to report the shooting, in a 911 call obtained by WCPO.

He was driving home on Hamilton Avenue when a bullet went through his car door.

“I opened the door and saw that the bullet had passed through the door and into my daughter’s car seat and passed along a path that would’ve absolutely killed my daughter,” he said. “It passed through her car seat and lodged itself in the rear passenger side door. The police just pulled the slug out of the door this morning.”

The shooting remains under investigation.