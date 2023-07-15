Man arrested, charged with murder after suspicious death investigation at Walmart in Somersworth, NH

A man has been arrested and is being charged with murder after a suspicious death investigation at Walmart in Somersworth, NH

According to Attorney General John M. Formella, Brian Roberge, 52, of Somersworth was arrested for the murder of Jan VanTassel, 79, of Center Ossipee.

According to authorities, on July 14 around 11:19 p.m., police officers responded to the Walmart at Waltons Way in Somersworth, in response to a report of one man assaulting another man.

Upon arrival, officers found VanTassel unresponsive with visible head and facial injuries. VanTassel was pronounced dead on the scene

According to the AG’s office, “Roberge is alleged to have recklessly caused the death of VanTassel under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.”

Roberge is being charged with second-degree murder and is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Strafford County Superior Court.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

