Man arrested, charged in Pittsburgh shooting that killed teen, injured 2 others

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a triple shooting that left a teen dead in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood on May 9.

Public Safety officials said Joseph Koller, 20, of Sewickley, turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

Koller is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

The shooting happened on May 9 around 6:16 p.m. in the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue.

Previous coverage: Teen killed, 2 injured after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

Police said Isaiah Dennis Anderson, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male who was shot in the upper body was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition and a female whose leg was grazed with a bullet is in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

