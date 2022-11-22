Man arrested, charged with ‘reckless homicide’ in Massachusetts Apple store crash

Massachusetts police charged a man with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after he allegedly crashed into an Apple store in the town of Hingham on Monday, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz tweeted that Bradley Rein, 53, was charged after an extensive investigation by state and local police.

Rein was arrested Monday night and will be arraigned on Tuesday at Hingham District Court.

Hingham is a town about an hour outside of Boston.

Police responded to the Derby Street Shops, a major shopping center, around 10:45 a.m. on Monday.

A Toyota 4Runner had plowed into the front glass of the Apple store, killing Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, according to an update from the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.

Sixteen other male and female victims were transported to hospitals with varying levels of injuries.

Police did not say Monday if the crash was accidental.

