Man arrested, charged with robbery of Nicholasville Road bank

Police have arrested a man who they say robbed a Lexington bank last week.

Lenny Needy was arrested Tuesday and is accused of robbing Traditional Bank in the 2100 block of Nicholasville Road at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Lexington police said in a news release. Police said the suspect left the bank with an unknown amount of money. No one was injured.

Police said the use of technology and “video footage provided by community partners” helped them solve the case.

Police said they used video footage from traffic cameras to track the suspect’s movements before and after the robbery, and the Flock license plate reader system helped them find his vehicle and identify the registered owner.

“Without footage from community partners, detectives would not have been able to quickly apprehend the suspect,” police said in a news release.

Needy, 65, is charged with first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.