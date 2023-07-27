Police lights

A man has been arrested in connection with a recent shooting that landed a Shelby man in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Shelby Police.

Sgt. Seth Treadway said Ashley Terrese Parks, 39, was arrested Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He is being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.

Treadway said officers responded to the intersection of Earl and Dover streets in the early morning hours last Tuesday in reference to a man who had been shot.

Travis Eugene Parks, 34, had a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a Charlotte hospital where he was in critical condition.

Treadway said through the investigation, they determined that the shooter was Ashley Parks. He said both men are from Shelby and said the two are distant relatives and had a dispute over a personal matter.

Treadway said as of Tuesday, Travis Parks was still in critical condition, although he has improved slightly.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man arrested, charged in shooting incident