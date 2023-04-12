Man arrested and charged with shooting near UNC-Chapel Hill campus

Police arrested a 28-year-old man this week on charges related to an April 2 shooting at a house on Mason Farm Road, just south of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

Ronnell Davone Canion was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, Orange County Detention Office records showed.

Canion was being held Wednesday morning in the Orange County jail on $450,000 secured bail, following his transfer Tuesday from the Durham County jail.

He was scheduled to make a first appearance Wednesday in an Orange County courtroom in Hillsborough.

The UNC and Chapel Hill police departments have released few details about the shooting, which was reported just before 5 p.m. on April 2. Police have called it a “targeted” shooting that did not pose a threat to the public.

The victim, who was injured, has not been publicly identified and was not affiliated with UNC, police reported. A university spokeswoman said the property where the victim was shot is owned by UNC, but it is not considered part of campus.

The April 2 incident was the only shooting reported at UNC in the past year, spokeswoman Erin Spandorf said in an email. However, there were six weapons violations on campus between March 18, 2022, and April 6, 2023, she said.

One case involved a shotgun, another involved a pistol, and the rest involved knives, Spandorf said. The weapons were not used in every case, she said, but police did arrest a suspect in four of the six incidents.

UNC Police respond to incidents on campus, sometimes assisted by the Chapel Hill police, who cover areas of town off campus.

Chapel Hill police spokesman Alex Carrasquillo told The News & Observer in an email that his department has responded to two shootings with injuries so far this year, compared with six shootings last year, five of which were fatal. Police arrested suspects in all of those cases, he said.

It is unclear at this time which agency arrested Canion. Anyone with information about the shooting can call 911 or UNC Police at 919-962-8100.