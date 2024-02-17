Man arrested, charged with theft of property after alleged fraud

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft of property after he posed as the owner of a property lot in Horizon and attempted to sell said property lot, according to a press release sent by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Feb. 15, deputies worked up an arrest warrant on Francisco Quijas III, 39, for theft of property equal or over $2,500 but less than $30,000 (fraud).

Throughout further investigation it was found that between May 3, 2021, through July 15, 2023, an individual paid Quijas a total of $9,500 in an attempt to buy a property lot from the area in Horizon.

The individual later found out that Quijas was not the owner of the property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Feb. 16 Quijas was taken into custody at his residence without incident and subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $20,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.