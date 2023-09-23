Man arrested, charged with trespass with deadly weapon on AC campus

A man was arrested for trespassing after hours at Amarillo College with deadly weapon Friday night, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) said.

According to police, on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10:35 p.m., Amarillo officers were sent to the Washington Street Amarillo College location on a burglary call. Officers were told a suspect broke into the Parcell's building and was last seen in the gym.

The male suspect, identified as James Balentine, age 33, was located by officers in the foyer of the gym carrying a weapon. He was taken into custody without incident.

APD said the college has signs posted that state the building is closed after 5 p.m., and the doors were locked at the time of the incident. The suspect was located inside the gym and had been seen in other buildings on camera before being found.

Balentine was arrested and charged with criminal trespass with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Potter County Detention Center.

This case has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest man after burglary call at Amarillo College