Man arrested, charged in weekend Granville County shooting

Aug. 5—OXFORD — The Granville County Sheriff's Office has arrested local resident Ashton Grissom for his role in a shooting on Saturday that resulted in injuries to another man and his daughter.

Grissom, who is the grandson of former Granville County Sheriff Marion Grissom, faces three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle.

"Ashton Grissom was processed last night and put in jail on a $350,000 bond," Granville County Sheriff Charles Noblin said. "The district attorney's office is still looking at any possible charges against Grissom. I'm not sure of any charges coming to [the other man] at this time."

The shooting happened after vehicles driven by the two men pulled into the parking lot of the Providence Grocery Store off Old N.C. 75 between Oxford and Stem. A verbal altercation between the two followed.

Grissom is accused of firing several rounds into the car of the other man, who had his wife and two children with him. He received gunshot wounds to his hand and his neck, while one of his children was hit in both legs.

The man has since been discharged from the hospital, while the child that was injured is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators will interview the other man to get his side of the story before tasking any further action in the case.

Contact Brandon White at bwhite@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2840

