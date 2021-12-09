Man arrested on charges of capital murder, arson for setting Jackson house fire

A man has been arrested and charged with three counts of capital murder and arson in connection with the deaths of three men in a Wednesday night house fire, officials said.

Jackson police said Charles Robinson III is accused of intentionally setting a fire to a house at 4837 North State St. The bodies of the victims were found inside, said Jackson Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders Jr.

Investigators identified Robinson as a suspect. He was not at the scene of the fire but was arrested by Jackson police at different location, according to the Jackson fire department.

As of Thursday afternoon, the victims have not been identified. An investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Man arrested for setting fire that killed three in Jackson home