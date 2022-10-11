Man arrested on charges of child sexual abuse at Southlake daycare, police say

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after police alleged he committed indecency with a child/sexual contact, a second-degree felony, on at least two occasions while working at a Southlake day care, according to a police news release.

Southlake police said Thaddaeus Andrew Davidson, of Irving, was arrested Tuesday on warrants on those charges and was booked into the Keller Jail.

Police said in the release that Davidson was working at Carpe Diem, a preschool on Randol Mill Avenue. They’re asking parents with children who may have been under Davidson’s care to contact Sgt. D Green, an investigator with the department, at 817-748-8134 if they suspect abuse.

Davidson was placed on administrative leave from the day care after the abuse allegations were made, police said.

Police did not release any other information and did not immediately respond to a request for copies of the arrest warrants.

Court records did not yet show an attorney for Davidson.