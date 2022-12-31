Man arrested on charges of kidnapping, slaying girlfriend in west Phoenix

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police have arrested a 37-year-old man in the kidnapping and slaying of his girlfriend on Friday in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call about 10:06 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of North 101st Avenue and discovered the victim with stab wounds. Officers provided lifesaving measures to the woman until the Phoenix Fire Department arrived to take over, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Phoenix police said Bobby Montano was detained sometime after officers found the victim. He was later booked into a Maricopa County jail on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges, police said.

Officials believe Montano and his girlfriend got into an argument Friday evening. Detectives are continuing to investigate the events that led to her death, officials said.

This is a developing story; return to azcentral for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested in kidnapping, slaying of girlfriend in Phoenix