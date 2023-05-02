Man arrested on charges of making terrorist threats to Concord University

May 2—PRINCETON — A former Concord University employee who was fired from his job after telling other workers he could not wait to get keys and sneak onto campus with an AK-47 assault rifle was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge of making terrorist threats.

Paul A. Forrest, 26, of Princeton was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail after Magistrate Mike Crowder arraigned him and set a $100,000 cash-only bond. Forrest will be placed on home confinement if he is released on bond.

Forrest was arrested Monday after Officer J.S. Bish of the Concord University Police Department responded 8:05 a.m. to the campus maintenance building about a former employee making threats.

Bish spoke to Tina Brown, director of custodian services, who said on April 24 that two custodians called her about a statement Forrest had made "stating that he could not wait to get his keys and sneak onto campus with an AK-47," according to the criminal complaint.

Brown advised that she contacted her human resource officer and was told to terminate Forrest. Forrest was contacted by phone and his position as custodian was terminated, according to the complaint.

Bish said in the criminal complaint that he asked the two custodians to come to his office and give a statement. One said they were in the Carter Center's lobby and cleaning in front of the restrooms "when for no apparent reason, Paul stated he could not wait to receive his keys to the building to sneak on campus with his AK-47."

When Forrest was told he should not say things like that, "at this point began to laugh off the statement," according to the complaint. The day before speaking about an AK-47, Forrest "had been bragging that he had been looking up information on how to build a pipe bomb."

Witnesses who had heard Forrest's comments said they were "extremely afraid of Paul and the notion of Paul causing mass harm." Another witness said that Forrest had boasted about the FBI coming to his home and questioning him about him looking on the internet about building a pipe bomb.

"She advised she did not believe the story of the FBI, but was in fear and terror for her safety as well as the safety of those in the dorms," Bish said in the criminal complaint. She also said that Forrest talked about how he could not wait to be issued keys to the buildings "so he could sneak into the dorms after 1:00 AM with an AR-15."

"I did ask the importance of the keys," Bish stated in the complaint. "She advised where (Forrest) was a new hire, and was still training, he had not been issued keys, but after completing training he would have been issued a set of keys to the entire university."

Bish said he contacted Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran and made him aware of the incident.

According to the West Virginia Code, any person who knowingly and willfully threatens to commit a terrorist act, with or without the intent to commit the act, is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, shall be fined between $5,000 to $25,000 or confined in a state correctional facility for one to three years. A person convicted of this offense can also face both a fine and a prison sentence.

