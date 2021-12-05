Man arrested on charges of shooting and killing estranged wife

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man was arrested Saturday on charges he shot and killed his estranged wife, whose body was found in Richmond on Friday afternoon.

Vincent Joel Allen Hoffman, 24, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, and was being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail, according to police and jail reports.

Richmond police were called to Hickory Drive around 2 p.m. Friday on a report of a dead person and found victim Jessica Jane Hoffman, 34, with a bullet wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Saturday morning showed she had been shot twice at close range, according to Richmond police.

Investigators determined Jessica had recently separated from Vincent and had returned to Richmond from the Riverside, Ohio area, an RPD release stated Police recovered evidence from Riverside with the help of the Riverside Police Department, and found additional evidence along Interstate 70 in Wayne County.

This article will be updated.

