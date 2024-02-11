Man arrested for Charlotte teen’s murder near state line: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested and charged in the late December death of a 17-year-old, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

On February 9, 2024, police say they arrested 29-year-old Shawn Taliesin Davis Jr. He is being held without bond and is charged with the following:

First Degree Murder

Attempted First Degree Murder

Two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Three counts of Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property

Just after 2:30 a.m. on December 27, 2023, officers say they were called to the 16200 block of Long Talon Way for reports of the shooting. This is close to US-160 (Steele Creek Road) and the state line.

Two people were found shot, according to authorities. One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the site of the incident and the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A home in the area was also shot into; however, no one in the home was hurt.

Officials later identified the young man who lost his life as 17-year-old Murahnee Johnson.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) was responsible for the arrest of Davis.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective. Detective O’Dell is the lead investigator in the case. The public can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

