Man arrested after chase on I-5 ends in Lakewood standoff

A man was arrested Friday in Lakewood following a multi-hour pursuit that led into opposing traffic lanes and ended in a standoff during which Los Angeles police fired unidentified rounds into the vehicle, shattering one of its back windows.

The pursuit began sometime after 12:40 p.m. when the LAPD attempted to stop a sedan reportedly stolen out of Downey, LAPD officials said.

The chase led onto Interstate 5, where the suspect drove the wrong way before exiting onto surface streets in the Buena Park, Cerritos and Anaheim areas.

At one point, the driver of a pickup left his vehicle in the roadway, temporarily preventing the sedan from moving forward, according to footage captured by KTLA. But the sedan mounted a curb and drove off, continuing the chase for several more miles.

Authorities eventually trapped the sedan near a strip mall, starting a standoff with the driver.

Footage captured by KTLA showed officers firing unidentified rounds at the vehicle, shattering one of its back windows.

After an hour-long standoff, the man exited the vehicle, at which point at least one officer fired an unidentified round, hitting the front driver's side window. The man appeared to be attacked by a police dog before he reentered his vehicle and drove off.

The chase ended minutes later, around 3:30 p.m., when the man again exited the vehicle and surrendered.

Friday's wild chase comes three weeks after the driver of a stolen big rig led authorities on a nearly 10-hour pursuit through Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, ending in a standoff.

