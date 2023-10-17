Man arrested after chase, crash near Ellwood City

Oct. 17—An Ellwood City man reportedly led police a chase and hit a mobile home and a house in his attempts to flee.

State police arrested Isiah Nathaniel Carr, 28, of Lawrence Avenue in connection with the initial accident that occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday at Guy Way at Wampum Road in Wayne Township. He also is facing charges for fleeing and hitting another house in Ellwood City.

According to a criminal complaint, police were conducting a welfare check on Guy Way, where the driver of a parked silver Nissan Altima, identified as Carr, was slumped over the steering wheel with the motor running.

A trooper knocked on the driver's side window and Carr shifted the car into reverse gear. As the officer ordered him to stop, he shifted into drive gear and drove out of the driveway, striking an occupied mobile home, police reported.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He continued to flee from police, who tried to pull him over as he sped up on Wampum Avenue and turned onto Jockey Moore Road, the report said. As he turned onto Line Avenue, his car hit a street sign then continued onto Chewton-Wurtemburg Road and onto Bridge Street and other streets in Ellwood City, failing to stop at multiple stop signs and red traffic signals, police reported.

Car's vehicle then crashed into an occupied house at 323 Hillside Ave. At that point, he got out and ran on foot and ignored police commands to stop, the report said. Officers chased him and caught him.

The trooper noted that Carr's seatbelt was locked on the seat and that he had not worn it when the collisions occurred, the report said.

Police seized a silver revolver from the front seat, and a background check showed Carr is a convicted felon and not allowed to have a gun. His driver's license also is suspended, the report said.

Carr refused to submit to a blood test, police said.

He is charged with fleeing and eluding police, DUI, five stop sign violations, prohibited possession of a firearm, careless driving, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, accident involving damage to unattended property, driving without lights, two red light violations, failure to use a safety belt, driving while his license is suspended and reckless driving.

He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jial on a $50,000 bond.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com