Man arrested after chase in Franklin, Springboro in stolen Mercedes

Oct. 12—A Blanchester man was jailed Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed police pursuit that started at a Walmart in Franklin and ended in Springboro.

Franklin police Lt. Brian Pacifico said a patrol unit was in the Walmart parking lot on East Second Street/Ohio 73 when it identified a possible stolen license plate on a car. Before the officer could activate his overhead lights, the driver — later identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey Lamar Salisbury — took off at about 2:15 p.m. in the black 2000 Mercedes sedan.

The car went west on Ohio 73 into Springboro, before turning south on Pioneer Boulevard, east on Lower Springboro Road to Sharts Road back to Ohio 73. During the nine-minute chase, the Mercedes appeared to be having mechanical problems, Pacifico said.

A motorist said that one cruiser nearly was hit. It moved out of the way as the car was weaving in and out of traffic. And at one time the car was driving the wrong way on Ohio 73.

After the car stopped, Salisbury cooperated with police, Pacifico said. He was taken to the Warren County Jail.

Salisbury was charged with fleeing, a third-degree felony; heroin possession, a fifth-degree felony; and a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Franklin Municipal Court.

Pacifico said the Mercedes was reported stolen Saturday in Miami Twp.