Man arrested after chase in New Hampshire is suspect in armed robbery in Auburn

Apr. 5—AUBURN — An Auburn man is suspected of robbing a Center Street convenience store Sunday before leading police on a chase from Lewiston into New Hampshire, Deputy Chief Tim Cougle of the Auburn Police Department said Monday.

Ahmed Duale, 27, was arrested Sunday and is being held in the Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood.

Cougle said officers responded at 6:07 a.m. to an alarm at the Nouria store in the Irving gas station, where clerks reported a customer making threats. According to an employee, Duale became irate during an exchange with the shift manager and allegedly brandished a knife and breaking a display and stealing some items on his way out. No one was injured in the confrontation, Cougle said.

Following the altercation, Duale allegedly assaulted a woman at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 345 Main St. in Lewiston, where he was seen by Lewiston police who attempted to stop him. A chase ensued and Lewiston police ended it in the area of Alfred Plourde Parkway, Cougle said.

Shortly after, state police engaged in a high-speed chase of Duale on the turnpike, eventually following him into New Hampshire. Duale was taken into custody without further incident, Cougle said.

Duale faces charges in Maine, including armed robbery, eluding police, aggravated driving to endanger, criminal speed and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, as well as charges in New Hampshire, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.