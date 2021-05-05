Man arrested after chase, striking cars

May 5—ARCHDALE — A High Point man faces a variety of charges after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase and striking several vehicles Monday.

A Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to stop a car about 1:30 p.m. on S. Main Street in Archdale, but the driver, later identified as Evan Dale Parrish, 54, didn't stop.

While being pursued at N. Main Street and N.C. 62, Parrish tried to turn left onto Trindale Road but lost control of his vehicle and hit several vehicles in the southbound lanes, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

Parrish regained control of his vehicle and continued north on Main Street toward High Point. At some point Parrish slowed down, then while the car was still moving jumped out and ran, the sheriff's office said. Officers ran after him and were able to catch up to him.

Parrish was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then taken to the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office charged Parrish with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, failure to stop at steady red light and failure to heed to lights and sirens.

The Archdale Police Department charged Parrish with speeding, having no operator's license, exceeding a safe speed, reckless driving to endanger, hit-and-run leaving the scene and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Bond was set at $25,000 secured. Parrish also was served with a warrant for arrest out of Guilford County and was given an additional $1,000 secured bond.