Man arrested after a chase in York County, sheriff says

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly led deputies on a 15-mile chase and shot at them Wednesday night, the sheriff stated in a news release.

Deputies tried to stop a silver Hummer being driven by Samuel DeCarlos Watson at about 11:30 p.m. on Memorial Drive in Clover. The license plate on the Hummer was registered to a Chevrolet Malibu.

Watson didn’t stop and led deputies on a pursuit through the outskirts of York to Rock Hill.

Deputies used stop sticks to flatten the tires of the Hummer on Highway 55.

After hitting the stop sticks, deputies believe they heard gunfire and said Watson possibly shot a gun out the window.

Watson continued to evade deputies on Daimler Boulevard to Hands Mill Highway, and into oncoming traffic toward Rock Hill.

Watson then turned into a field off Mount Gallant Road where deputies ordered Watson to get out of his car.

However, Watson kept driving the disabled Hummer.

A deputy struck the Hummer to stop Watson, who crashed into a tree.

Watson jumped and ran from his car.

He was located 30 minutes later on the front porch of a home near the 1400 block of Allison Circle and was taken into custody.

“We are fortunate no deputies or citizens were seriously hurt or even killed due to this person’s reckless behavior,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson in the news release. “The outstanding teamwork and restraint by our deputies should be commended to take this dangerous person into custody before this incident escalated further.”

Watson has been charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, and use of license plates other than the vehicle it was issued to.

Watson was arrested and taken to York County Detention Center.

Further charges may be pending.