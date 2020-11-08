Man arrested in Chicago after killing girlfriend and her family

John Matthews was sent to jail without bail on three counts of first-degree murder

A Chicago man was arrested for killing his girlfriend, her mother and her sister because his girlfriend did not agree to cook him breakfast or braid his hair.

On Friday, John Matthews was sent to jail without bail on three counts of first-degree murder for the death of his 24-year-old girlfriend, Shonta Harris, her mother, 56-year-old Frances Neal, and her sister, 27-year-old Jasmine Neal.

Harris was dating Matthews for two years when the fight took place. Matthews’s grandmother tried to defuse the situation by leading Harris outside, but Matthews followed her.

Harris made attempts to call her mother for help, but Matthews took her phone and broke it. His grandmother eventually allowed Harris use her phone to get help, summoning Frances and Jasmine to the rescue.

Matthews told Harris’s relatives to leave his property after they were trying to get the four-month old baby he and Harris shared, Daily Mail reported.

Harris’ sister decided to call 911, reporting that Matthews gave Harris a black eye and refused to surrender their son.

In the heat of the moment, Matthews pulled a gun from his waist and shot and killed Frances with seven shots in her chest, back, arm and leg. He then shot Harris once in the chest.

Jasmine ran into the street, scared from the eight shots he fired at her mother and sister. Matthews chased Jasmine down and shot her in the head.

Frances and Jasmine were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WBBM-TV, a CBS News affiliated in the Chicago area. Harris was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was treated for her wounds.

Prosecutors said she had bullet fragments lodged in her chest, fractures to her ribs and spine, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.

Eventually, Harris passed away on Sept. 5 due to complications.

Matthews is due back in court on Nov. 30.

