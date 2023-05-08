Man arrested for child abuse, domestic assault, kidnapping

A 42-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he began assaulting relatives.

Sioux Falls police spokesperson Sam Clemens said police responded to an incident in the 800 block of North Duluth Avenue on Sunday afternoon, where it appeared the man punched and strangled an 11-year-old girl, a 13 -year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. The children sustained no serious injuries, according to Clemens.

Police arrested the man who is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, child abuse and domestic assault.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man facing child abuse kidnapping strangling charges