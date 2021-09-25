Man arrested for child pornography

Sep. 25—A Henryetta man wanted for possession of child pornography was arrested in Tahlequah on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office began investigating William Grantham in May, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip.

NCMEC discovered multiple cyber tips and linked over 100 images of child pornography to Grantham.

Grantham was tracked to a house in Tahlequah and TPD arrested him on the felony warrant. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center pending transfer back to Okmulgee County.