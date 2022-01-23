🌱 Man Arrested On Child Pornography + Atlas Updates Its Website

Happy Sunday, people of Glen Burnie! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Times of clouds and sun. High: 37, low: 23.

Here are the top 4 stories today in Glen Burnie:

Police arrested Frank Marvin Rosen Jr. on Friday in Glen Burnie, under child pornography charges. Police discovered an online account that was directly associated with uploading child pornographic images to a website associated with Rosen. (Glen Burnie Patch) Glen Burnie Atlas Physical Therapy and Laura Sanner announced the company's website update for 2022." The goal of the therapists is to identify the underlying cause of the pain and to apply methods that relieve the pain, as well as to apply techniques that will prevent a recurrence of the symptoms." (Digital Journal) Glen Burnie Housing Market: Take a look at Sale Prices by zip code. (Glen Burnie Patch) Press Release: "As part of an ongoing discussion about the 2021-2022 School Year Calendar, the Board of Education has moved a scheduled systemwide closure date from Tuesday, May 3, 2022, to Monday, May 2, 2022. All schools and school system offices will now be closed on Monday, May 2, 2022. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, will be a normal school day for students and staff." (Press Release Desk )





Today in Glen Burnie:

FREE COVID-19 Testing at American Legion. (8 a.m.)

Beginners Stained Glass Dragonfly at Furnace Road. (5 p.m.)





From my notebook:

Anne Arundel County Library: "Evan and Ben decided to use their #AACPL checkouts to create their very own home library, complete with catalog and book drop!" (Instagram)

AA County Schools - AACPS: "The Superintendent's Parental Involvement Advisory Council (PIAC) is meeting on Feb. 9." (Instagram)

AA County Schools - AACPS: "Looking for some fun activities? Dig deeper into our featured book by exploring our monthly theme, Diversity." (Instagram)

Glen Burnie Improvement Assoc.: "Please register and join the Zoom meeting for the Glen Burnie Revitalization Town Hall Meeting." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Cromwell Fountain: "There is a recall of frozen spinach from Lidl for contamination of listeria. Coincidentally, I was going to cook it this week, literally death spinach. Please check your freezers!" (Nextdoor)

Story continues

Events:

Taxes In Retirement Webinar . (January 25)

Virtual Job Fair - Collaborative Solutions for Communities. (Jan. 27)

Job listings:

Cleaning Person Wanted. (Details)

Virtual Job Fair - Collaborative Solutions for Communities (Details)

