Man arrested on child pornography charges

Nov. 23—A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on a child pornography charge.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety arrest affidavit, the criminal investigation division received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a 41 second video of child pornography on Aug. 30.

Investigators identified Jeremy Christopher Shaw as a suspect after finding an email address associated with the video. According to the report, Shaw admitted Tuesday to viewing and possessing child pornography via several social media platforms as well as a Dropbox account for two to three years.

Shaw told investigators he began watching child porn when he was 18-20-years-old and he's been searching for and purchasing child porn featuring adults with kids 12-15 years old, the report stated.

Shaw was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of possession or promotion of child pornography, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. He was released Wednesday after posting a $25,000 surety bond.