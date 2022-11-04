Man arrested on child pornography charges in Flagler County

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 30-year-old man accused of having child pornography on his computer and searching for underage girls to engage in sexual activity with.

Joseph E. Blackwell was booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility this morning after a yearlong investigation that started back in October 2021.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said they received six cyber tips on on a subject identified as Blackwell who uploaded one file of child sexual abuse material to an online website.

FCSO said they executed a search warrant at Blackwell’s residence in Daytona North, where they recovered several devices that contained multiple files of child pornography.

Read: 3 women, 4-year-old girl killed in shooting inside Orange County home

Detectives said they found emails sent from Blackwell to another unidentified individual asking to “purchase a child for sex.”

Pictures were also found to be exchanged between him and the unidentified individual of children between the ages of 5 and 7 years old, detectives said.

He is currently being held on 20 counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child and one count of soliciting a custodian of a child for unlawful sexual conduct using a computer or device.

Read: Couple accused of murder in Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County

He is on a bond of $1,050,000.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.