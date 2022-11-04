Man arrested on child pornography charges in Flagler County
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 30-year-old man accused of having child pornography on his computer and searching for underage girls to engage in sexual activity with.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Joseph E. Blackwell was booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility this morning after a yearlong investigation that started back in October 2021.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said they received six cyber tips on on a subject identified as Blackwell who uploaded one file of child sexual abuse material to an online website.
FCSO said they executed a search warrant at Blackwell’s residence in Daytona North, where they recovered several devices that contained multiple files of child pornography.
Read: 3 women, 4-year-old girl killed in shooting inside Orange County home
Detectives said they found emails sent from Blackwell to another unidentified individual asking to “purchase a child for sex.”
Pictures were also found to be exchanged between him and the unidentified individual of children between the ages of 5 and 7 years old, detectives said.
He is currently being held on 20 counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child and one count of soliciting a custodian of a child for unlawful sexual conduct using a computer or device.
Read: Couple accused of murder in Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County
He is on a bond of $1,050,000.
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.