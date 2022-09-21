Man arrested for child pornography while at Logan Airport

An Ohio man was arrested at Logan Airport Tuesday after allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the Massachusetts Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ, Thiago Da Silva Pinheiro, 42, of Cincinnati, Ohio was charged with one count of child pornography. In a Wednesday press release, the DOJ said that Pinheiro flew from Ontario Canada to Logan Airport with the goal of going to Brazil. During a screening by Customs and Border Protection at Logan, customs officers observed apparent child sexual abuse materials on the man’s laptop. A review of the tablet revealed approximately 2,800 explicit videos and images, some involving children as young as two to four years old.

The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the DOJ.

Pinheiro was detained on Wednesday in Boston federal court pending a detention hearing scheduled for the following day.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW