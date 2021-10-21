Man arrested for child sex crime

Oct. 21—LENOIR — A local man was arrested for child pornography on Tuesday.

Steven Allan Sharpe, 67, of Sunshine lane, Lenoir, was arrested after the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC), according to Capt. Aaron Barlowe.

ICAC is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, representing over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement, dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.

ICAC notifies local and state law enforcement agencies when they receive data that may allude to exploitation of minors.

The investigation was a joint effort between the State Bureau of Investigation and Caldwell County Sheriff's Office. During the course of the investigation, Sharpe was found to be in possession of pornographic images involving a minor.

Sharpe was charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

A district court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25.

His bond was set at $25,000 secured.

Reporter Candice Simmons can be reached at (828)610-8721