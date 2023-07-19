Man arrested after child sexual abuse material found on laptop during repair, police say

A man is facing multiple charges of child sexual exploitation after child sexual abuse material was found on his computer during repairs, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Officers arrested 67-year-old Willie James Glass, charging him with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

ALSO READ: 4-month manhunt ends with couple arrested, accused of child abuse, CMPD says

Police say the department got a report on July 18 from a local computer store about child sexual abuse material allegedly being found on a customer’s computer the team was working on. Officers searched the laptop and, based on what they found, got a warrant for Glass’ home.

The Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, joined by the Department of Homeland Security, served Glass the search warrants on Wednesday at his home as they took him into custody.

Officers say the investigation is still open and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department.

(WATCH BELOW: Former Forestview High School coach accused of sex with student)



