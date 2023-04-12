Man arrested after child suffers brain bleed, broken bones

Apr. 12—Police arrested a Kokomo man Wednesday afternoon after they say his 3-month-old child reportedly suffered bleeding on the brain and several broken bones, some in various stages of healing.

Dakota Richardson, 22, is facing two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, both Level 1 felonies, and a single count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, for his alleged role in the case, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

It was on March 26 that officers responded to Community Howard Regional Health in reference to an infant who had been brought to that location with several reported injuries, per the release.

The infant was subsequently transported to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment, and the child's current condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities overseeing the case noted in the release that information and evidence during the investigation phase led to an arrest warrant being issued for Richardson, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Richardson is currently being held at the Howard County Jail on $40,000 cash bond, with no 10%, and his initial hearing in Howard Superior Court 4 is still pending.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit a tip anonymously on the department's "Kokomo PD" mobile app, texting the tip to TIP411 or by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.