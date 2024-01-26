Man arrested for Christmas Day robbery, throwing hot coffee on gas station employee

HOLLAND TWP. — A man suspected of throwing hot coffee on a gas station employee before robbing the businesses has been arrested.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office announced 22-year-old Austin Buter of Zeeland Township was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 23, for the Christmas Day robbery of Oasis Mobile Mart.

Detectives obtained a warrant for unarmed robbery and habitual offender fourth offense charges. Buter was arrested without incident Tuesday and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

He was arraigned Wednesday via video by 58th District Court Judge Bradley Knoll. Buter’s bond was set at $25,000; he remains in custody at the Ottawa County Jail.

Deputies arrived shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25, to the Oasis Mobile Mart at 9673 Adams St. in Holland Township, where a man had entered the store, poured a cup of coffee and brought it to the counter.

When told the price, OCSO says, he threw the coffee in a female employee’s face, grabbed the cash draw and left. The employee suffered burns to her chest and neck, but OCSO said she has since “made a full recovery.”

