Man arrested in Christmas Eve crash that closed road in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH — A 44-year-old Yarmouth man was arrested following an alleged drunken driving accident that closed Setucket Road, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

At 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 24, Yarmouth Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle vs. telephone pole crash on Setucket Road.

The crash snapped a telephone pole and brought down primary wires, which caused the road to close.

Callers reported that after the crash, the driver continued toward the Town of Dennis.

After information about the driver was received fromhis significant other, the operator was traced back to a residence where he was arrested, according to police.

The driver was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of property damage.

The Massachusetts State Police, Brewster Police, Dennis Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department also helped with the investigation, according to the media release from the Yarmouth Police.

