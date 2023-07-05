Man arrested in Citrus Heights in connection with Lodi shooting, attempted homicide

A man was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting in Lodi, authorities said.

Around 11:52 a.m. on Friday, officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near East Lodi Avenue and Beckman Road and located a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release by the department. The man was transported to the hospital, law enforcement said.

Police said they identified the suspect through investigation as a 24-year-old man from Lodi.

The suspect’s vehicle was located in Roseville on Sunday, and the man was later located and arrested in Citrus Heights with assistance from the Citrus Heights Police Department, according to police.

Law enforcement said the suspect was taken into custody on charges of attempted homicide with the use of a firearm. A search warrant was executed at an involved residence in Roseville, and the Roseville Police Department also assisted with the case, authorities said.