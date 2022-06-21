Wichita Falls Police arrested a man in connection to the city’s latest murder.

According to Wichita Falls Police spokesperson Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Wichita Falls Police detained the alleged shooter while investigating a homicide at Scotland Park Tuesday morning.

Police arrested 39-year-old Jason Christopher Myers and charged him with murder after investigating the scene of a shooting that happened Tuesday on the north side of town at Scotland Park.

According to a previous Times Record News report, WFPD patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Central Freeway Tuesday morning for an assault with a weapon. They found a man shot and emergency medics worked to revive him, but he died at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man arrested in city's latest murder