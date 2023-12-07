Man arrested in Clark County sex crimes case stemming from 2012 investigation

Dec. 6—CLARK COUNTY — A man facing child sex crime charges is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond in the Clark County jail.

Court records show Ryan D. Roberts, 43, was in Clark Circuit No. 4 on Wednesday afternoon, answering to felonies for child exploitation and child solicitation, along with a misdemeanor for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges are from crimes police said were committed in 2012 when Roberts is accused of taking inappropriate photos of a teenage girl in his home and at Deam Lake.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case in 2012 and spoke to the juvenile involved, who said Roberts was met while working.

Police found dozens of inappropriate photos of the teen on Roberts' computer and also documented messages between Roberts and the teen, according to court records.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case Roberts also offered to pay the juvenile between $500 to $1,000 per month for making short movies.

Court records show Roberts had initially been arrested years ago, however he failed to show up to a court date tied to the charges in 2015. Clark County jail records show that he was booked into the facility late last month.

Clark Circuit Court 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael set Roberts' bond Wednesday and has ordered a bond review hearing for Friday.