Man arrested in Clay County after warrant for his arrest in Duval

A Clay County Deputy was patrolling Wells Road when she spotted a man in the area. Deputy later found out he had a warrant in Duval County.

A search revealed he was carrying a concealed weapon and 54.8 grams of cocaine individually packaged.

The man was immediately arrested for his warrant, carrying a concealed weapon, and trafficking cocaine.

