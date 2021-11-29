Man arrested in Clearwater homicide, police say

CLEARWATER — A 20-year-old is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Clearwater left a man dead Saturday.

Clearwater Police have arrested Amani Jackson on a first-degree murder charge Sunday, after police announced they were looking for him the day before.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at Palmetto Street and Vine Avenue Saturday a little after 12:30 p.m. When emergency services arrived, the victim, Alex Walker, 23, was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. He was pronounced dead an hour later.

Jackson has three felony charges against him since 2019, according to the Pinellas County Clerk’s Office, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, which was lessened to a misdemeanor; being a delinquent in possession of a firearm; and fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.

Clearwater homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, and do not believe it was a random act.