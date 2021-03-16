Man arrested after climbing into garbage truck

Mar. 15—Enid Police Department officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated man trapped inside of a garbage truck at McDonald's, 4109 W. Garriott, early Monday.

The driver of the truck told officers the man, whose identity is not known, climbed the ladder on the side of the truck and jumped inside around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

According to EPD, the back half of the truck was full and could not be opened without endangering the man inside.

Officers spoke with the man, asking who he was and why he was inside the back of the trash truck. According to an EPD report, the man repeatedly cursed, and the reporting officer said when the man spoke he could tell his speech was slurred.

EPD called Enid Fire Department and asked to borrow a ladder to help get the man out of the truck. The ladder was placed inside the truck, and after a "difficult time climbing the ladder," the man eventually got onto the roof of the vehicle, the report said.

Officers detained him on the roof so he would not fall or have a chance to be combative, the report said, and after thinking about the best and safest way to get him down from the truck, the fire truck's bucket was used to bring the man down to the ground where he was placed into a police car.

The man denied any treatment from Life EMS, which was on standby, and was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility as "John Doe" on complaints of public intoxication and obstruction.

Another complaint of bringing contraband into the jail was added after officers said they found a bag of marijuana inside one of the man's socks, according to a police report.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

