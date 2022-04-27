Man arrested after climbing onto, damaging roof of Modesto Latter-day Saints Church
Lydia Gerike
·1 min read
A North Carolina man was arrested on a vandalism charge Tuesday evening in northeast Modesto after he climbed onto the roof of a church building, causing damage when he tore off and threw the stucco tiles.
First responders were called to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, building on Dale Road sometime before 4:45 p.m. for a man in his 30s on the roof building, Sgt. Frank Inacio said.
He told police he was having a “frustrating time,” Inacio said, and would come down if officers brought him soda and cigarettes.
The officers complied, and the man agreed to leave after smoking a cigarette. He was taken into custody without any injuries to him, officers or members at the church.
Initial estimates put the damage around $1,000, though Inacio was not sure if that would be accurate after a formal assessment. He said the amount of damage was comparatively minor to the size of the building.
The man is facing a preliminary charge of felony vandalism.
