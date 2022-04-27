Man arrested after climbing onto, damaging roof of Modesto Latter-day Saints Church

A North Carolina man was arrested on a vandalism charge Tuesday evening in northeast Modesto after he climbed onto the roof of a church building, causing damage when he tore off and threw the stucco tiles.

First responders were called to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, building on Dale Road sometime before 4:45 p.m. for a man in his 30s on the roof building, Sgt. Frank Inacio said.

He told police he was having a “frustrating time,” Inacio said, and would come down if officers brought him soda and cigarettes.

A man was arrested after climbing on the roof of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints church on Dale Road in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The man ripped up and destroyed dozens of tiles on the church roof, the man agreed to leave if police gave him a cigarette and a soda. The officers complied, and the man agreed to leave after smoking a cigarette and drinking a soda. He was taken into custody without any injuries to him, officers or members at the church.

The officers complied, and the man agreed to leave after smoking a cigarette. He was taken into custody without any injuries to him, officers or members at the church.

Initial estimates put the damage around $1,000, though Inacio was not sure if that would be accurate after a formal assessment. He said the amount of damage was comparatively minor to the size of the building.

The man is facing a preliminary charge of felony vandalism.

