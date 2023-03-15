Man arrested for cocaine possession in York County, deputies say

A man accused of selling cocaine inside of a South Carolina brewery last year is facing new charges.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said they pulled over Adam Perlowich over the weekend.

According to a report, Perolowich was found to be in possession of cocaine and an illegal gun while driving with a suspended license.

Last year, Perlowich was arrested after he tried to sell drugs to an undercover officer at Tattooed and Brews LLC in Rock Hill, according to deputies.

