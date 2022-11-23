Man arrested in cold case, serial rape investigation indicted on charges

The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to later 2013 has been indicted on charges.

Tiandre Turner, 43, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of felonious assault and one count of robbery, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Turner was arrested Nov. 14. The next day, Dayton Police announced that Turner’s arrest was part of a cold case investigation.

>> Man involved in Springfield officer-involved shooting facing charges

Turner has been accused of at least four rapes that occurred between 2013 to 2014, when three of the four victims were sexually assaulted in Dayton. The fourth victim was abducted in Dayton and taken to Harrison Twp., where they were sexually assaulted. Turner has been accused of kidnapping, abusing and raping each victim.

Turner is currently facing charges in connection to two of the four alleged assaults.

News Center 7 previously reported that analysis of DNA evidence found at all four scenes lead to linking Turner to the assaults.

In March 2014, one victim said that she was abducted, sexually assault and beaten. The assault caused a fracture to her back, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Just over a week later, in April 2014, a second victim said she was “dragged from an alleyway” into a residence on W. Grand Avenue where she was sexually assaulted, beaten and “robbed of her cellphone and $40.”

Both of the alleged assaults were listed to have happened at the same address on W. Grand Avenue, according to court records. Johns noted Tuesday that the assaults all happened in the areas of N. Main Street and W. Grand Avenue.

>> ‘Just one DUI death is too many,’ Miami Twp Police to add enforcement of Ohio DUI laws

Maj. Brian Johns said that he anticipates more charges to be filed in connection tot he other two assaults once the department gets “more evidence back on those cases.”

Story continues

Johns also said he believes that there are more victims that police are not aware of yet.

Court records show that Turner is expected to be in court next on Nov. 29.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.



