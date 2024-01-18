Man arrested after colliding with Miami-Dade police cruiser and fleeing, cops said

A man was arrested after he collided Wednesday night with a Miami-Dade police cruiser and fled without helping an off-duty officer who was driving the car, cops said.

Yasmany Jaime Ulloa, 32, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash. He remained behind bars at the county’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Thursday morning on a $2,500 bond, jail records show.

Around 8:51 p.m., the officer was driving west on Coral Way, preparing to make a left turn onto the northbound ramp of the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826), when Ulloa, driving in the opposite direction, collided with the patrol car, police said Thursday in a news release.

Ulloa then sped off and abandoned the car around Southwest 74th Avenue and Coral Way, police said.

Following an investigation, police found and arrested Ulloa.

Police said the officer was taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center and is expected to recover.

CBS News Miami footage showed a Miami-Dade police cruiser with front-end damage.

Miami-Dade police’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.