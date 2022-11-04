Man arrested after colliding with two parked cars while intoxicated

Nov. 3—An Odessa man was arrested on child endangerment charges Tuesday after police said they found his three little ones alone at his house after he crashed into two parked cars while driving drunk.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers got a call about a three-vehicle crash in the 8800 block of Lamar Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they discovered a Nissan pickup truck and a Toyota SUV had been hit by Jacob Cary Ehrenberg King, 24, who was driving a Ford Expedition.

King said he'd left his 2 and 3-year-old sons and his baby girl home alone so he could drive to a convenience store at 87th Street and Andrews Highway to get some cigarettes, the report stated. Officers found all three children sleeping in the living room of King's home in the 9000 block of Lamar Avenue.

Officers reported King had red bloodshot and "glossy" eyes, smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and was slurring his speech. According to the report, King admitted he'd had three or four beers that night and one or two shots of whiskey.

King failed field sobriety and breath tests, the report stated.

King was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level over 0.15 and three counts of abandoning/endangering a child. He was released from the Ector County jail Wednesday after posting $15,000.