Man arrested in Collier County, suspect in shots fired incident in downtown Fort Myers

Three months after a downtown Fort Myers shooting probe, authorities arrested a suspect in Collier County.

Fort Myers police said Rajeah Hall, 37, of Naples, was apprehended in Collier County on Thursday morning with the help of the US Marshall Regional Task Force and Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Fort Myers police said the arrest stemmed from a call of gunshots heard in the city's downtown early Jan. 24.

An altercation led to multiple gunshots fired near Main and Hendry Street. No injuries were reported.

Hall is awaiting transfer to Lee County Jail.

