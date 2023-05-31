Man arrested in collision that killed pregnant woman in west Phoenix

Phoenix police.

Police arrested a man after a fatal collision killed a pregnant woman on Sunday afternoon in west Phoenix.

At around 4 p.m., police responded to a collision on North 71st Avenue and West Thomas Road.

Officers found that a Black Toyota RAV 4 traveling northbound on 71st Avenue was driven by Saul Figueroa, 18, who ran a red light before colliding with a White Chrysler 300, police said in a release. The passenger in the White Chrysler 300 was ejected from the vehicle and was later identified as Ruby Lopez Lopez, 23.

Lopez Lopez, who was 4 months pregnant, was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents.

Shortly after the collision, Figueroa was picked up from the scene in a Silver Nissan Altima. Officers responded to the hit-and-run and witnesses provided police with a description of the driver of the Altima, as well as partial license plates which allowed officers to go to the residence of the driver. Police said that they spoke with Figueroa's suspected accomplice, later identified as Orlando Vega Martinez, 22. He told police he picked up Figueroa from the scene and that Figueroa made statements that were consistent with being the driver, according to a court document.

Officers then responded to Figueroa's house after Figueroa's girlfriend contacted the police and allowed them to search their home and locate Figueroa, documents state. In Figueroa's house, police were able to locate clothing that matched the witness's description. Police said that Figueroa denied that he was the driver in the fatal crash but had injuries that were consistent with fresh blood to his nose, an airbag burn to his left arm and a scrape to his right ankle.

Police said they read Figueroa the Miranda rights and noticed that he showed signs of impairment, like bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, moderate odor of alcohol and admissions to drinking alcoholic beverages. Figueroa invoked his right to remain silent, according to court documents.

Figueroa was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of failure to stay/with death/injury, documents state.

The investigation remained ongoing with no clear indication of which vehicle ran the red light, however police believe based on evidence at the scene that the vehicle that Figueroa was suspected of driving ran the red light, court documents state.

